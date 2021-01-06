Cloudbric 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,692.00 (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Cloudbric token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and Bilaxy. Cloudbric has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $5,692.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cloudbric Profile

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 574,229,164 tokens. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cloudbric Token Trading

Cloudbric can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

