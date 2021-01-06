Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.76. Clough Global Equity Fund shares last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 52,910 shares trading hands.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%.

In other Clough Global Equity Fund news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 86,000 shares of Clough Global Equity Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,180.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 103.0% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 44,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,480 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 309,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 51.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,836 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 61.4% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund in the third quarter worth about $137,000.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

