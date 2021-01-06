Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.76. Clough Global Equity Fund shares last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 52,910 shares trading hands.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%.
In other Clough Global Equity Fund news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 86,000 shares of Clough Global Equity Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,180.00.
About Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)
Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.
Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.