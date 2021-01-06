CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) (LON:CMCX) Sets New 52-Week High at $438.00

CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) (LON:CMCX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 438 ($5.72) and last traded at GBX 435.49 ($5.69), with a volume of 239890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 420.50 ($5.49).

Several analysts have commented on CMCX shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 326 ($4.26) target price for the company. Shore Capital cut shares of CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 291 ($3.80).

The firm has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 385.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 340.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were given a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

In other CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) news, insider David Fineberg sold 253,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.10), for a total transaction of £990,042.30 ($1,293,496.60).

CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) Company Profile (LON:CMCX)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

