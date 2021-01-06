CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Trading 8% Higher

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)’s stock price rose 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $194.81 and last traded at $193.38. Approximately 4,363,532 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,510,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.64. The stock has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,226,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,100 shares of company stock worth $2,960,709 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1,663.6% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 67.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

