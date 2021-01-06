CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) were up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.45 and last traded at $40.36. Approximately 174,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 219,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.25.
Several research analysts recently commented on CNA shares. Bank of America raised shares of CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of CNA Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CNA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.
The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.24.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CNA Financial by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CNA Financial Company Profile (NYSE:CNA)
CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.
