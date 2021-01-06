CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) were up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.45 and last traded at $40.36. Approximately 174,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 219,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNA shares. Bank of America raised shares of CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of CNA Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CNA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.24.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CNA Financial by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNA Financial Company Profile (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

