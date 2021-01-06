CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.48

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.48 and last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 136279 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNHI. Bank of America upgraded CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded CNH Industrial from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.77.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. Analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 14.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 292,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 36,233 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 10.5% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.