CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $25.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CNO Financial Group traded as high as $23.51 and last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 76712 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,296 shares in the company, valued at $944,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 4,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,223 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,269. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 245.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,828,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,335,000 after buying an additional 1,299,933 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,026,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,538,000 after purchasing an additional 390,143 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 67.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 922,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,795,000 after buying an additional 371,739 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 496,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 197,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.