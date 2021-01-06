Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDXS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get Codexis alerts:

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $199,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,068.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Codexis in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,365,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Codexis in the 3rd quarter worth about $556,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Codexis by 721.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 24,860 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Codexis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Codexis by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 38,288 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.37. Codexis has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.