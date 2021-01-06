Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

CDXS has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

In related news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $199,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,068.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Codexis by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Codexis by 7.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Codexis by 4.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Codexis by 199.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Codexis by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

CDXS opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. Codexis has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $23.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.37.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

