Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.46

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.46 and traded as high as $3.98. Coffee shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 21,064 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391,000.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Coffee alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coffee stock. Aristides Capital LLC grew its position in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,807 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC owned about 0.68% of Coffee worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

Featured Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.