Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Sets New 1-Year High at $83.32

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.32 and last traded at $83.16, with a volume of 2914 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.68.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.18.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $251.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.73 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In other news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $784,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $4,024,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,400 shares of company stock valued at $29,351,115. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,128,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,392,000 after acquiring an additional 35,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cognex by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,113,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,504,000 after purchasing an additional 90,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cognex by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,332,000 after purchasing an additional 142,113 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 474.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 861,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,072,000 after buying an additional 711,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 857,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,810,000 after purchasing an additional 384,129 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

