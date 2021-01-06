Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Lifted to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CTSH. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. 140166 upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.44.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.81. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,291.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $399,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $86,375.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $404,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,284 shares of company stock valued at $881,462. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 350.0% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

