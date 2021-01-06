Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Lifted to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CTSH. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. 140166 upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.44.
Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.81. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $82.73.
In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,291.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $399,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $86,375.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $404,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,284 shares of company stock valued at $881,462. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 350.0% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
