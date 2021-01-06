CoinDeal Token (CDL) Price Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. CoinDeal Token has a market capitalization of $294,244.39 and approximately $817.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoinDeal Token has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One CoinDeal Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinDeal Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00027955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00113020 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.54 or 0.00215187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.65 or 0.00491424 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00049782 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00242144 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00016190 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Profile

CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 tokens. CoinDeal Token’s official website is token.coindeal.com

Buying and Selling CoinDeal Token

CoinDeal Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinDeal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinDeal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinDeal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinDeal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.