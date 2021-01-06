CoinEx Token Market Capitalization Hits $7.85 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $7.85 million and approximately $711,099.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00046652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.39 or 0.00321833 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00034270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 55.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,140.90 or 0.03210005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014110 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CET is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

