CoinFi Achieves Market Cap of $195,922.02 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. CoinFi has a total market cap of $195,922.02 and approximately $25,667.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinFi has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00046463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.07 or 0.00314412 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00032986 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,038.42 or 0.02862216 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About CoinFi

COFI is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 tokens. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

