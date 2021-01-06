CoinUs (CNUS) Market Capitalization Tops $62,575.92

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 98.9% lower against the US dollar. One CoinUs token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $62,575.92 and $5.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005167 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005950 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000128 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000881 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000213 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

