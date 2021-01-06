Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Trading Up 10.1%

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) shares shot up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.16 and last traded at $8.06. 786,610 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 557,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLNC shares. BidaskClub lowered Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Colony Credit Real Estate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 14.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile (NYSE:CLNC)

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.