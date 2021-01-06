Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Trading Up 10.1%

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) shares shot up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.16 and last traded at $8.06. 786,610 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 557,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.
A number of analysts have weighed in on CLNC shares. BidaskClub lowered Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Colony Credit Real Estate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.
The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34.
Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile (NYSE:CLNC)
Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.
