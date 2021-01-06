ColossusXT (COLX) Price Up 148.7% Over Last Week

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 115.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $8.78 million and $1,270.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 148.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000259 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006193 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000857 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,587,600,606 coins and its circulating supply is 12,546,558,779 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

