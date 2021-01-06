Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

CXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,228,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,092 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,706,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,256,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 725,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 97,786 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CXP stock opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

