Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comerica in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CMA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Compass Point lowered shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.51.

Comerica stock opened at $56.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.49. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $70.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at about $83,886,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 13.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,402,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,820 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 37.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,570,000 after acquiring an additional 515,484 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 26.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,974,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,223,000 after acquiring an additional 418,883 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Comerica by 411.6% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 517,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,734,000 after purchasing an additional 416,710 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

