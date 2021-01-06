Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)’s stock price rose 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.51 and last traded at $61.44. Approximately 2,497,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,813,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.80.

CMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Comerica from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.51.

The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.29 and a 200 day moving average of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.43 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth approximately $83,886,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Comerica by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,402,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,820 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,570,000 after purchasing an additional 515,484 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,974,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,223,000 after purchasing an additional 418,883 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Comerica by 411.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 517,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,734,000 after purchasing an additional 416,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

