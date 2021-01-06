Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.45 and last traded at $57.07. Approximately 371,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 240,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.95.

FIX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.32.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $714.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $994,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,305,002.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIX. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,960,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,807,000 after acquiring an additional 213,373 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,515,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 867,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,674,000 after acquiring an additional 94,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,691,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

