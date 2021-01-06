Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.91

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.91 and last traded at $23.49, with a volume of 2563916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

CMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $1,080,413.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $208.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

