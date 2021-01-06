Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Shares Up 4.3%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF)’s share price shot up 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.46 and last traded at $65.46. 4,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 2,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.78.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.96.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBAUF)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre.

