CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Director Sells $5,269,320.56 in Stock

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $5,269,320.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

COMM stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.24. 3,020,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,225. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.86.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

COMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 35,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in CommScope by 2,663.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 65,515 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in CommScope by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 27,939 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in CommScope by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 465,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 78,708 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

