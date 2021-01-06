Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Trading 8.9% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s stock price traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $8.00. The company traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.24. 3,081,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 2,206,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

In other news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 643,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $6,454,977.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,854,602 shares of company stock valued at $108,970,768. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYH. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 76.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 72,398 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,010,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 54,517 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 223.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 438,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 302,920 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 79.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 720,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 319,003 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $985.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.63.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

