Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

MGDDY opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $26.70.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution.

