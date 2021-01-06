COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) were up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.92 and last traded at $46.85. Approximately 419,951 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 361,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.22.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMPS shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.10.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.45). Research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter valued at $36,554,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,450,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,784,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,562,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.