Compound (COMP) Price Hits $184.81 on Major Exchanges

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Compound token can now be bought for $184.81 or 0.00499362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $817.57 million and $232.80 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,423,744 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

Compound Token Trading

Compound can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

