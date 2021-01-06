Computacenter plc (CCC.L) (LON:CCC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,144.14

Shares of Computacenter plc (CCC.L) (LON:CCC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,144.14 and traded as high as $2,480.00. Computacenter plc (CCC.L) shares last traded at $2,472.00, with a volume of 319,119 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,728 ($35.64) target price on shares of Computacenter plc (CCC.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Computacenter plc (CCC.L) from GBX 2,450 ($32.01) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,728 ($35.64) price target on shares of Computacenter plc (CCC.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Computacenter plc (CCC.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,176 ($28.43).

Get Computacenter plc (CCC.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of £2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,317.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,144.14.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter plc (CCC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter plc (CCC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.