Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Trading 5.6% Higher

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) shares traded up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.52 and last traded at $28.94. 119,198 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 83,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPSI. KeyCorp raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Computer Programs and Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

The firm has a market cap of $419.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average is $26.94.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.28 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%. Analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,757. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James B. Britain sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $43,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,661. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,706 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 37.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 337,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after buying an additional 91,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 172,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 161,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

