Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Trading Up 9.2%

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) was up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 374,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 293,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBCP. B. Riley raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Concrete Pumping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.

The stock has a market cap of $256.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 15,505 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

