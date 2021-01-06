Connectome (CNTM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.03 Million

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Connectome token can now be bought for approximately $1.68 or 0.00004507 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Connectome has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Connectome has a market cap of $2.03 million and $3.39 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00045231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.04 or 0.00306590 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00032199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,091.76 or 0.02935122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013547 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Connectome Profile

Connectome (CNTM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 tokens. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Connectome is connectome.to

Buying and Selling Connectome

Connectome can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

