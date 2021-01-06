ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

CNOB stock opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $791.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $26.03.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%. On average, research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNOB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 136.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the second quarter worth $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.