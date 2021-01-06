Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CONN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

In related news, insider Brian Daly sold 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $151,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,288.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

CONN stock opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $341.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

