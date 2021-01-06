Constellation Price Down 13.8% Over Last Week (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Constellation token can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and HitBTC. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $9.17 million and $421,055.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Constellation alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00045941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.51 or 0.00309403 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00032376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,096.45 or 0.02962554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00013700 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Constellation Token Profile

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, HitBTC, Hotbit, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.