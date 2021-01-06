Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.94

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.94 and last traded at $14.74, with a volume of 6149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.53 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Constellium’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sirios Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of Constellium by 35.3% during the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 10,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellium by 12.7% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 35,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellium by 4.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Constellium by 1.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 275,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Constellium by 9.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

