Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.94

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.94 and last traded at $14.74, with a volume of 6149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.53 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sirios Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of Constellium by 35.3% during the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 10,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellium by 12.7% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 35,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellium by 4.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Constellium by 1.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 275,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Constellium by 9.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)
Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
