Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.01

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.01 and last traded at $30.95, with a volume of 984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROAD. Bank of America upped their price objective on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Construction Partners from $21.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Construction Partners in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $224.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.50 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 4.92%. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $423,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 197,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,609.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Construction Partners by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Construction Partners by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Construction Partners by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

