Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) (ETR:CON) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) (ETR:CON) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €95.12 ($111.90).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of ETR:CON opened at €116.95 ($137.59) on Wednesday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €51.45 ($60.53) and a 12 month high of €126.50 ($148.82). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €116.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €97.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.93.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Rubber Technologies, and Powertrain Technologies divisions. The Automotive Technologies division develops components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

