Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

CLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.69.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $692.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.17 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,768,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 207.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

