ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) (LON:GLO) Sets New 1-Year High at $220.00

ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) (LON:GLO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 220 ($2.87) and last traded at GBX 214.62 ($2.80), with a volume of 28513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 217 ($2.84).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Get ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 931.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 204.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 200.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 3.11 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This is an increase from ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L)’s previous dividend of $3.11. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) Company Profile (LON:GLO)

ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, and Africa. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. It generates electricity from coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, diesel, wind, solar, and hydro power plants with total installed capacity of 4.8 GW.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.