ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) (LON:GLO) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) (LON:GLO) dropped 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 211.50 ($2.76) and last traded at GBX 213 ($2.78). Approximately 267,638 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 329,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 217 ($2.84).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

The company has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 204.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 200.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 931.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a GBX 3.11 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L)’s previous dividend of $3.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.6%. ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L)’s payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) Company Profile

ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, and Africa. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. It generates electricity from coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, diesel, wind, solar, and hydro power plants with total installed capacity of 4.8 GW.

