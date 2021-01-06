CONTRACOIN Price Tops $0.98 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. One CONTRACOIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002811 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 143.2% higher against the US dollar. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $25.74 million and $38,950.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00104910 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.21 or 0.00370399 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 47% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013602 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000169 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013662 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,246,492 tokens. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars.

