Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Up 7.8%

Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) traded up 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.61. 132,506 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 122,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTRA. BidaskClub raised Contura Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Contura Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Contura Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Contura Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

The firm has a market cap of $212.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02.

Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.29) by ($0.46). Contura Energy had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $400.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Contura Energy, Inc. will post -10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Contura Energy by 281.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Contura Energy by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Contura Energy by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Contura Energy by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 12,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Contura Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA)

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions.

