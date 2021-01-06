Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Conversion Labs stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 358,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,548. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.28. Conversion Labs has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter.

Conversion Labs, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of natural immune support products containing proprietary yeast beta glucans. Its products are oral intake tablets and topical creams, and gels for skin application. It operates through the Finished Cosmetic Products and Nutraceutical and Cosmetic Additives segments.

