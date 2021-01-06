Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLBD) Shares Down 1.4%

Conversion Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVLBD) shares fell 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $6.44. 373,431 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 365% from the average session volume of 80,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of $99.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.47.

Conversion Labs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CVLBD)

Conversion Labs, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of natural immune support products containing proprietary yeast beta glucans. Its products are oral intake tablets and topical creams, and gels for skin application. It operates through the Finished Cosmetic Products and Nutraceutical and Cosmetic Additives segments.

