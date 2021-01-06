CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Shares Up 6.5%

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)’s share price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $6.86. 118,915 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 120,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.94.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.78. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 58.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

