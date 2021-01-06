CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $161.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COR. BidaskClub raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.30.

Shares of COR opened at $119.15 on Wednesday. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $90.07 and a 52-week high of $131.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 59.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $481,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,703,952.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $91,687.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,917.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,066 shares of company stock worth $1,612,364. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

