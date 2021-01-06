Cormark Boosts Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) (TSE:LAC) Price Target to C$22.00

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) (TSE:LAC) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LAC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:LAC traded up C$3.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$21.75. 1,214,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,506. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.71, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 14.37. Lithium Americas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.47. The stock has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.41.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) (TSE:LAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

