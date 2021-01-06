Cormark Weighs in on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. Cormark also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

AR opened at C$2.89 on Wednesday. Argonaut Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.76 and a twelve month high of C$3.42. The firm has a market cap of C$846.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.62.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$125.77 million for the quarter.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States.

